China Calls For Restraining Unsubstantiated Accusations Of Russia In COVID Hacking Attacks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 17th July 2020 | 04:13 PM

Beijing has urged for ceasing accusations that Russia had conducted cyberattacks on foreign companies developing coronavirus vaccines as long as they come with no evidence, as conveyed by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying on Friday

On Thursday, the UK National Cyber Security Centre made a statement alleging Russian-linked hackers of "almost certainly" having conducted cyberattacks on developers of COVID-19 vaccines in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada. The Kremlin has refuted the allegation.

On Thursday, the UK National Cyber Security Centre made a statement alleging Russian-linked hackers of "almost certainly" having conducted cyberattacks on developers of COVID-19 vaccines in the United Kingdom, the United States and Canada. The Kremlin has refuted the allegation.

"We took notice of these statements containing allegations against Russia. Our position on this matter is definite. Any country putting forward accusations against another country has to provide undeniable evidence, otherwise it is better not to make such unsubstantiated attacks," the spokeswoman said at a daily briefing.

The vaccine in the United Kingdom is being developed by two institutions: the University of Oxford and the Imperial College London. The Oxford vaccine began trials on humans on April 23. Shortly later, it became known that the university team was partnering with the Cambridge-based AstraZeneca pharmaceutical company.

Responding to the allegation, the Russian Direct Investment Fund said that there was no need for Russia to "steal" anything from Oxford, as AstraZeneca was already sharing data with a Russian vaccine developer.

