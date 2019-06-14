China Calls for Restraint After Attack on Oil Tankers in Gulf of Oman

China on Friday called on all countries present in the Gulf of Oman to exercise restraint after an attack on two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz triggered a war of words

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) China on Friday called on all countries present in the Gulf of Oman to exercise restraint after an attack on two oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz triggered a war of words.

"China is concerned over the gradually escalating tensions in the Gulf of Oman. We hope that the sides will remain calm and exercise restraint," Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said.

US Secretary of Defense Mike Pompeo accused Iran on Thursday of attacking the ships. The crews of the oil tankers, both of which were reportedly carrying "Japan-related" cargo, were picked up by nearby vessels and brought to Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif has slammed Washington for jumping to conclusions in an attempt to cover up its "economic terrorism" against Iran and "sabotage diplomacy" by Japan, whose prime minister is currently on a rare trip to Tehran in a bid to ease mounting tensions between the United States and Iran.