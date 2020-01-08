BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Beijing calls on all sides to exercise restraint and resolve differences through dialogue, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Wednesday, commenting on Iran's strikes at US military bases in Iraq.

In the early hours of the day, Iran fired missiles at the Ain Al Assad air base and a facility in Erbil in Iraq in revenge for the assassination of Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani by a US drone strike. Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the attacks had been carried out in self-defense and were in line with the UN Charter. Immediate reports say that there were no US casualties in the attack, however, Washington said that the assessment was still underway.

"We urge all parties to exercise restraint. We hope that they will be able to resolve existing disagreements and contradictions through dialogue, negotiation and other peaceful means," Geng said at a briefing.

Beijing is concerned about the situation in the middle East and hopes that it will stabilize as soon as possible, he added.

"We have repeatedly said that an escalation of the situation in the Middle East did not meet the interests of any side. Ensuring peace and stability is the Primary task for the whole world," the spokesman stressed.

Beijing will closely monitor the development of the situation, maintain close contact with all parties and play a constructive role to reduce tensions in the region as soon as possible, Geng said.

Chinese aviation authorities are also closely monitoring the security situation in the Middle East, he added, commenting on the possibility of suspending Chinese civilian flights over Iraq and Iran.