China Calls For Restraint After New North Korean Missile Launches

Tue 19th October 2021 | 06:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2021) China urges all sides on the Korean peninsula to exercise restraint and adhere to the political settlement of disagreements, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a briefing on Tuesday, commenting on the latest missile launches by North Korea.

"Currently, the situation on the Peninsula is at a critical juncture. Parties concerned should focus on the overall situation, exercise restraint, commit to safeguarding peace and stability on the Peninsula, adhere to the right direction of dialogue and negotiation, and follow the dual-track approach and the phased and synchronized principle, so as to jointly work for the political settlement of the Peninsula issue," the diplomat said.

South Korea and Japan reported detecting the launch of an unidentified projectile by North Korea toward the Sea of Japan overnight Tuesday. The South Korean military identified it as a short-range ballistic missile, possibly launched from a submarine. According to Seoul, the missile had a range of 590 kilometers (366 miles) and a maximum altitude of 60 kilometers.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said the military recorded two launches. Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said that one of them landed just outside Japan's exclusive economic zone, recording a range of 600 kilometers and a maximum altitude of 50 kilometers.

