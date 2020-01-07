UrduPoint.com
China Calls For Restraint In Mideast, Urges US Not To Abuse Force Anymore - Envoy To UN

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 12:10 AM

China Calls for Restraint in Mideast, Urges US Not to Abuse Force Anymore - Envoy to UN

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2020) China urges all relevant parties to demonstrate maximum restraint in the middle East after the killing of top Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani and calls on the United States to avoid any further abuse of force, China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun told reporters on Monday.

"We urge the United States not to abuse any further use of force, and we also call on all relevant parties to exercise maximum restraint and [talk] to each other trying to find solutions through dialogues and for the purpose of the peace and security of the whole region, and also for the whole world," Zhang said.

