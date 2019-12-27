UrduPoint.com
China Calls For Restraint Over Clash In Kashmir Region

Fri 27th December 2019

China calls for restraint over clash in Kashmir region

China called on India and Pakistan to maintain restraint and avoid taking actions that could escalate tensions, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :China called on India and Pakistan to maintain restraint and avoid taking actions that could escalate tensions, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks when asked to comment on media reports that a clash between India and Pakistan in Kashmir resulted in casualties of both sides Thursday.

Geng said that as a neighbor of India and Pakistan, China called on the two sides to exercise restraint and settle disputes peacefully through dialogue, so as to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.

