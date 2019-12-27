China Calls For Restraint Over Clash In Kashmir Region
China called on India and Pakistan to maintain restraint and avoid taking actions that could escalate tensions, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :China called on India and Pakistan to maintain restraint and avoid taking actions that could escalate tensions, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.
Spokesperson Geng Shuang made the remarks when asked to comment on media reports that a clash between India and Pakistan in Kashmir resulted in casualties of both sides Thursday.
Geng said that as a neighbor of India and Pakistan, China called on the two sides to exercise restraint and settle disputes peacefully through dialogue, so as to jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.