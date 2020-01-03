China calls for restraint to avoid further escalation of tension in Middle East

Hinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Friday urged the relevant sides to avoid further escalation of tension in the Middle East while commenting on killing of Iranian Commander by US air strike in Iraq

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Friday urged the relevant sides to avoid further escalation of tension in the middle East while commenting on killing of Iranian Commander by US air strike in Iraq.

"China is closely following the developments. We consistently oppose the use force in the international relations," Geng Shuang said during his routine briefing.

He said the Chinese side believed that all parties should earnestly abide by UN Charter, purposes and principles and basic norms, governing the international relations.

Iraq's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity should be respected and peace stability in the Middle East must be upheld, he added.

He said : "We urge the relevant sides especially the US, to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid further escalating tensions."