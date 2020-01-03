UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Calls For Restraint To Avoid Further Escalation Of Tension In Middle East

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 04:38 PM

China calls for restraint to avoid further escalation of tension in Middle East

Hinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Friday urged the relevant sides to avoid further escalation of tension in the Middle East while commenting on killing of Iranian Commander by US air strike in Iraq

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman on Friday urged the relevant sides to avoid further escalation of tension in the middle East while commenting on killing of Iranian Commander by US air strike in Iraq.

"China is closely following the developments. We consistently oppose the use force in the international relations," Geng Shuang said during his routine briefing.

He said the Chinese side believed that all parties should earnestly abide by UN Charter, purposes and principles and basic norms, governing the international relations.

Iraq's sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity should be respected and peace stability in the Middle East must be upheld, he added.

He said : "We urge the relevant sides especially the US, to remain calm and exercise restraint to avoid further escalating tensions."

Related Topics

United Nations China Iraq Independence Middle East All

Recent Stories

IVPD month-long Promotional Link Training on Finan ..

9 minutes ago

Vivo Upgrades The Style Statement with S1 Pro in P ..

29 minutes ago

Court adjourns excessive ephedrine quota case hear ..

3 minutes ago

PM performs groundbreaking of industrial city to c ..

3 minutes ago

Zakat distribution among deserving people to be en ..

28 minutes ago

East China port sees robust growth in sea-trial t ..

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.