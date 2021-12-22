UrduPoint.com

China Calls For Unfreezing Afghanistan's Overseas Reserves As Soon As Possible - UN Envoy

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 22nd December 2021 | 08:16 PM

China Calls for Unfreezing Afghanistan's Overseas Reserves as Soon as Possible - UN Envoy

China calls for Afghanistan's overseas reserves to be promptly unfrozen, permanent representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun told the UN Security Council on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) China calls for Afghanistan's overseas reserves to be promptly unfrozen, permanent representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun told the UN Security Council on Wednesday.

"We once again call for the unfreezing of Afghanistan's overseas assets as soon as possible ," Zhang Jun said. "These assets should be returned to their real owners and they cannot be used as a bargaining chip for threats or coercion."

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations China

Recent Stories

Chief Minister Punjab grieved over death of two mi ..

Chief Minister Punjab grieved over death of two minors in fire incident

3 minutes ago
 Govt approves signal free corridor in city

Govt approves signal free corridor in city

3 minutes ago
 3-day seminar on national curriculum concluded at ..

3-day seminar on national curriculum concluded at IUB

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report ab ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar seeks report about torture of minor

3 minutes ago
 High temperatures hit Greenland

High temperatures hit Greenland

3 minutes ago
 National Judo Women & Men Championship from Dec 31 ..

National Judo Women & Men Championship from Dec 31

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.