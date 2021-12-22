China calls for Afghanistan's overseas reserves to be promptly unfrozen, permanent representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun told the UN Security Council on Wednesday

"We once again call for the unfreezing of Afghanistan's overseas assets as soon as possible ," Zhang Jun said. "These assets should be returned to their real owners and they cannot be used as a bargaining chip for threats or coercion."