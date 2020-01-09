(@imziishan)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Beijing calls upon the United States and Iran to settle existing disagreements between themselves via dialogue and negotiations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said on Thursday, commenting on US President Donald Trump's intention to introduce economic sanctions against Iran.

Relations between Iran and the US became severely aggravated in early January after Washington conducted an airstrike to kill Iran's top general, Qasem Soleimani. On Wednesday, Iran launched missiles at two bases housing US troops in Iraq in retaliation for the United States' extrajudicial actions.

The US president has not announced a military response to the missile strikes but pledged to impose additional economic sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

"China consistently advocates for settling international issues on the basis of the UN Charter and the fundamental principles of international relations. It is necessary to solve mutual disagreements through dialogue, talks and other peaceful means," the spokesman said at a briefing

The spokesman also called on the parties to adhere to the political settlement of problems and to take real steps to de-escalate tensions in the middle East and the Persian Gulf.