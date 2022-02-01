UrduPoint.com

China Calls Japan's Human Rights Resolution Interference In Internal Affairs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2022 | 08:08 PM

China sees the new resolution adopted by Japan's House of Representatives criticizing its human rights situation as an interference its internal affairs and "extremely vile in nature," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday

Japan's House of Representatives adopted Tuesday a resolution expressing concern over the "serious human rights situation" in China's Xinjiang region, Inner Mongolia and Hong Kong.

"The so-called resolution about human rights adopted by Japan's House of Representatives is extremely vile in nature, as it disregards facts and truth, maliciously denigrates China's human rights conditions, gravely violates international law and basic norms governing international relations, and grossly interferes in China's internal affairs," Zhao told a regular briefing in Beijing.

The resolution is a severe political provocation and China will defend its national sovereignty, security, and development interests, Zhao added.

"Japan committed innumerable crimes during the war of aggression it waged in the past.

With a deplorable track record in human rights, it has no authority whatsoever to make wanton remarks about other countries' human rights conditions," Zhao said adding that China reserves the right to take further measures.

Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region is the largest province in China with a population of 25 million people from various ethnic groups, but about 43% of them are Uyghurs, most of whom are Muslims. The region, bordering seven countries, including Afghanistan and Pakistan, has been considered an epicenter of terrorism and extremism for many years.

At the end of August 2018, experts from the UN Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination reported that up to 1 million ethnic Uyghurs could be in "re-education camps" in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

Beijing has denied the existence of "re-education camps" on numerous occasions, insisting that the country is fully complying with the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination.

