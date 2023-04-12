Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

China Calls On Global Community To Assist Afghanistan In Fighting Terrorism

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 03:30 PM

China Calls on Global Community to Assist Afghanistan in Fighting Terrorism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) China calls on international community to assist Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism and extremism and strengthen counter-terrorism security cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"China calls on the international community to firmly support Afghanistan's fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism and its active measures to cut off the channels of terrorist financing, to counter recruitment and cross-border movement of terrorists and the spread of violent terrorist audio and video materials, to contain extremism, youth radicalization and the spread of terrorist ideologies, and to eliminate sleeper cells and terrorist safe havens," the ministry said in a plan on the Afghan issue on the eve of the 4th meeting of the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan.

Beijing expressed hope that Afghanistan would fulfill its commitment "in earnest" and take more effective measures "to crack down on all terrorist forces," as well as urged the global community to provide Afghanistan with necessary supplies and technical assistance, the statement, released via Chinese embassies, said.

"As Afghanistan faces pronounced terrorism-related security issues, it is necessary for the international community to strengthen counter-terrorism security cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels and provide Afghanistan with much-needed supplies, equipment and technical assistance," the statement added.

Senior diplomats of the seven countries neighboring Afghanistan, including Pakistan, Iran, China, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, will gather in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on Thursday.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power in Afghanistan in the fall of 2021 after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government. The Taliban takeover has heightened the fears of the Central Asian nations concerning the spread of radical fundamental Islamic ideas, as happened in 1996 when the Taliban first came to power in Afghanistan for five years.

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Iran Russia China Uzbekistan Tajikistan Turkmenistan All From Government Asia

Recent Stories

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to ..

NYU Abu Dhabi, Alwaleed Philanthropies sign MoU to collaborate on Alwaleed Cultu ..

32 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

RAK Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

32 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039 ..

Dubai&#039;s Museum of Future to host annual &#039;Machines Can See&#039; summit

32 minutes ago
 Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED ..

Sharjah records real estate transactions worth AED1.7 bn in March 2023

32 minutes ago
 Insured individuals should plan for retirement onc ..

Insured individuals should plan for retirement once they are employed: GPSSA

32 minutes ago
 Masdar expands presence in US with completion of a ..

Masdar expands presence in US with completion of acquisition of Big Beau project ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.