China Calls on Global Community to Assist Afghanistan in Fighting Terrorism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) China calls on international community to assist Afghanistan in the fight against terrorism and extremism and strengthen counter-terrorism security cooperation at bilateral and multilateral levels, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"China calls on the international community to firmly support Afghanistan's fight against terrorism, separatism and extremism and its active measures to cut off the channels of terrorist financing, to counter recruitment and cross-border movement of terrorists and the spread of violent terrorist audio and video materials, to contain extremism, youth radicalization and the spread of terrorist ideologies, and to eliminate sleeper cells and terrorist safe havens," the ministry said in a plan on the Afghan issue on the eve of the 4th meeting of the Neighboring Countries of Afghanistan.

Beijing expressed hope that Afghanistan would fulfill its commitment "in earnest" and take more effective measures "to crack down on all terrorist forces," as well as urged the global community to provide Afghanistan with necessary supplies and technical assistance, the statement, released via Chinese embassies, said.

"As Afghanistan faces pronounced terrorism-related security issues, it is necessary for the international community to strengthen counter-terrorism security cooperation at both bilateral and multilateral levels and provide Afghanistan with much-needed supplies, equipment and technical assistance," the statement added.

Senior diplomats of the seven countries neighboring Afghanistan, including Pakistan, Iran, China, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, will gather in the Uzbek city of Samarkand on Thursday.

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) came to power in Afghanistan in the fall of 2021 after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government. The Taliban takeover has heightened the fears of the Central Asian nations concerning the spread of radical fundamental Islamic ideas, as happened in 1996 when the Taliban first came to power in Afghanistan for five years.