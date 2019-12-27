UrduPoint.com
China Calls On India, Pakistan To Exercise Restraint, Resolve Disputes Through Dialogue

Fri 27th December 2019 | 02:21 PM

China on Friday called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions which could escalate tension between the two sides and peacefully resolve disputes through dialogue

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :China on Friday called on India and Pakistan to exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions which could escalate tension between the two sides and peacefully resolve disputes through dialogue.

"As a neighbor to both India and Pakistan, we call on both sides to exercise, retrain and refrain from taking actions that will escalate tensions," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular briefing while responding to a question regarding the exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani armies on the Line Of Control (LOC).

On December 26, Pakistan Army damaged an Indian post in Haji Pir Sector killing three Indian soldiers while two Pakistani soldiers embraced martyrdom.

"We have noted the relevant reports and we are following the situation," he said while commenting on latest situation on LOC.

He said as neighbour to both India and Pakistan, the Chinese side called on both sides to exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that would escalate tensions, peacefully resolve disputes through dialogue and jointly maintain regional peace and stability.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Thursday said two soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom and one was wounded as Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in the Dewa sector along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement issued earlier today, the Director-General ISPR, Major General Asif Ghafoor, said three Indian soldiers had also been killed in the exchange of fire by Pakistan Army responding to the Indian aggression.

