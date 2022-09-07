UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022) China calls on the international community to establish an atmosphere for resumption of diplomatic negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, the Chinese Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Geng Shuang said on Tuesday.

"International community should establish diplomatic efforts to promote the early resumption of negotiations between two parties, achieve a ceasefire, arrest the fighting as soon as possible and eliminate the nuclear risks," Shuang said during the UNSC meeting on Zaporizhzhia.

The Russian Mission to the United Nations requested this meeting on Zaporizhzhia and it is the third meeting on this issue called for by Russia.

On Wednesday, the Security Council should hold another meeting on Ukraine, which was called for by the United States and Albania.