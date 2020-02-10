China calls on Israel to act prudently to prevent more tension in Middle East: FM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) : China on Monday opposed unilateral actions that might escalate tension between Palestine and Israel and call on the latter to act prudently to prevent further tensions in the middle East.

"China opposes any unilateral actions that might escalate tensions between Palestine and Israel. We call on Israel to act prudently to prevent more tensions in the region," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular online briefing held here.

He said that it was China's consistent position that any solution to this issue should be based on international consensus including relevant United Nations Resolutions, the "two-state solution" and the principle of "land for peace".

"Any agreement should be reached through equal-footed dialogue and negotiation after taking into consideration the view and propositions of main parties concerned, especially Palestine, and the agreement should be conducive to reaching a comprehensive, just and lasting solution at an early date," he added.

The media reports quoted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying on February 8 that Israel was mapping the area including all Israeli settlements and the Jordan Valley which, according to the US Middle East peace plan, would become part of the state of Israel.

On the same day, spokesman for Palestinian President said, "The only map that can be accepted as the map of Palestine is the map of the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital."