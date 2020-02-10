UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Calls On Israel To Act Prudently To Prevent More Tension In Middle East: FM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Mon 10th February 2020 | 03:34 PM

China calls on Israel to act prudently to prevent more tension in Middle East: FM

China on Monday opposed unilateral actions that might escalate tension between Palestine and Israel and call on the latter to act prudently to prevent further tensions in the Middle East

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) : China on Monday opposed unilateral actions that might escalate tension between Palestine and Israel and call on the latter to act prudently to prevent further tensions in the middle East.

"China opposes any unilateral actions that might escalate tensions between Palestine and Israel. We call on Israel to act prudently to prevent more tensions in the region," Chinese Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Geng Shuang said during his regular online briefing held here.

He said that it was China's consistent position that any solution to this issue should be based on international consensus including relevant United Nations Resolutions, the "two-state solution" and the principle of "land for peace".

"Any agreement should be reached through equal-footed dialogue and negotiation after taking into consideration the view and propositions of main parties concerned, especially Palestine, and the agreement should be conducive to reaching a comprehensive, just and lasting solution at an early date," he added.

The media reports quoted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as saying on February 8 that Israel was mapping the area including all Israeli settlements and the Jordan Valley which, according to the US Middle East peace plan, would become part of the state of Israel.

On the same day, spokesman for Palestinian President said, "The only map that can be accepted as the map of Palestine is the map of the Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with Jerusalem as its capital."

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Israel Palestine China Jerusalem Same Middle East February Media All Agreement

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai’s entry portals designed by arch ..

5 minutes ago

20 years old boy commits suicide in Mananwala

4 minutes ago

Defamation campaign against Sehgal deplored

4 minutes ago

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) introduces ne ..

4 minutes ago

UN Arbitration to Be Launched If US Visas Issue No ..

4 minutes ago

UK Declares New Preventative Measures to Meet 'Imm ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.