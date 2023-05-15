China Calls on Member States to Protect Integrity of Chemical Weapons Convention

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2023) China is calling on parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention to protect the international agreement's authority, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Monday.

"China urges the member states of the treaty to face problems and challenges together, strengthen unity and cooperation, and jointly protect the authority of the Chemical Weapons Convention," Wang told a briefing.

The diplomat noted that there were countries that overuse export controls, hindering the peaceful use of science and technology in the chemical sphere, which "is a matter of serious concern to a large number of developing countries.

"

"Some states use acute problems in the sphere of chemical weapons to their geopolitical interests to carry out political manipulations. This greatly interferes with the political resolution of relevant issues, as well as leads to the fact that the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is drawn into political confrontations," he added.

The fifth OPCW review conference is taking place from May 15-19 at the World Forum in The Hague. The member states will assess the implementation process of the Chemical Weapons Convention and set priorities for the OPCW for the next session.