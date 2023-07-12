Open Menu

China Calls On NATO To Stop Baseless Accusations Against Beijing - Foreign Ministry

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 12:40 PM

China Calls on NATO to Stop Baseless Accusations Against Beijing - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) China has called on NATO to stop baseless accusations against Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday, commenting on the recent NATO communique.

NATO said in its communique on Tuesday that the alliance considers China's policies to be a challenge to its security and interests.

"We call on NATO to stop baseless accusations and provocative statements against China, to abandon the erroneous concept of the Cold War mentality and the erroneous approach in the pursuit of absolute security," Wang told reporters.

Related Topics

NATO China Beijing Alliance

Recent Stories

Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghani ..

Mastermind of Dasu Terror attack killed in Afghanistan

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human right ..

Pakistan rejects Israel’s lecture on human rights’ violations

18 minutes ago
 UAE first Arab country to be granted observer stat ..

UAE first Arab country to be granted observer status at Asia/pacific Group on Mo ..

32 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Sao Tome and Principe on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s B ..

Multiply Group invests AED367 million in EIG’s Breakwater Energy

1 hour ago
 No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, Chin ..

No pressure on Pakistan to choose between US, China, says Miller

1 hour ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 July 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 12 July 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional ..

Marriyum inaugurates project to increase regional languages transmission on PTV ..

13 hours ago
 Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Muniti ..

Zaporizhzhia Region City Shelled by Cluster Munitions - Emergency Services

13 hours ago
 Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

Sinner beats Safiullin to reach Wimbledon semis

13 hours ago
 KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mi ..

KSA, U.A.E keen to explore Pakistan's agri, IT, mine sector: Minister of State f ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World