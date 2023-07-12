China Calls on NATO to Stop Baseless Accusations Against Beijing - Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) China has called on NATO to stop baseless accusations against Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday, commenting on the recent NATO communique.

NATO said in its communique on Tuesday that the alliance considers China's policies to be a challenge to its security and interests.

"We call on NATO to stop baseless accusations and provocative statements against China, to abandon the erroneous concept of the Cold War mentality and the erroneous approach in the pursuit of absolute security," Wang told reporters.