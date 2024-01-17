China Calls On Pakistan, Iran To Exercise Restraint
Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 06:05 PM
China on Wednesday called on Pakistan and Iran to exercise restraint in the wake of violation of the former's airspace by the latter
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) China on Wednesday called on Pakistan and Iran to exercise restraint in the wake of violation of the former's airspace by the latter.
"We call on both sides to exercise restraint, avoid actions that would lead to an escalation of tension and work together to maintain peace and stability," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.
"We consider both Pakistan and Iran as close neighbours and major Islamic countries," she added.
Mao Ning said, "China believes that the relations between countries should be handled based on the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law, and all countries' sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity should be earnestly respected and protected."
APP/asg
Recent Stories
AIOU offers academic programs for international students
BP picks new CEO following Looney sacking
Pakistan secures $700m IMF bailout amid economic challenges
PSX stays bearish, loses 170 points
Austria's inflation slows to 7.8 pct in 2023
FAO, GoS jointly hold Strategic Planning Workshop for SWAT project
IUB signs MoU to provide free education to out-of-school children
Pakistan expels Iranian ambassador, recalls it's envoy from Tehran
Pakistan, Jordan agree to realize significant potential in all domains of defenc ..
Kyrgyzstan army helicopter crash kills one, injures ten
Secretary Ministry of Defense inaugurates Saddar underground cabling project
Rupee gains 14 paisa against dollar
More Stories From World
-
England captaincy has come at the right time for hooker George21 minutes ago
-
Sri Lanka's state-run bus company to launch luxury service targeting foreign tourists31 minutes ago
-
23 dead in Thai fireworks factory explosion40 minutes ago
-
Kerry says to work on climate after exiting envoy role50 minutes ago
-
People advised to wear masks over air quality drop in Sri Lanka51 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Australian Open results - 4th update51 minutes ago
-
Ukraine says 2024 priority is to gain control of the skies1 hour ago
-
Shanghai pier sees record vehicle exports in 20231 hour ago
-
Shanghai pier sees record vehicle exports in 20231 hour ago
-
Fireworks factory explodes in central Thailand, killing at least 171 hour ago
-
Tensions as Comoros opposition demands vote annulment1 hour ago
-
'Pain-free' Raducanu breezes into Australian Open second round1 hour ago