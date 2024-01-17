Open Menu

China Calls On Pakistan, Iran To Exercise Restraint

Umer Jamshaid Published January 17, 2024 | 06:05 PM

China on Wednesday called on Pakistan and Iran to exercise restraint in the wake of violation of the former's airspace by the latter

"We call on both sides to exercise restraint, avoid actions that would lead to an escalation of tension and work together to maintain peace and stability," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.

"We call on both sides to exercise restraint, avoid actions that would lead to an escalation of tension and work together to maintain peace and stability," Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning said during her regular briefing.

"We consider both Pakistan and Iran as close neighbours and major Islamic countries," she added.

Mao Ning said, "China believes that the relations between countries should be handled based on the basic norms governing international relations underpinned by the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law, and all countries' sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity should be earnestly respected and protected."

