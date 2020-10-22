UrduPoint.com
China Calls On US To Cancel Arms Sale To Taiwan - Chinese Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 11 seconds ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 02:05 PM

China Calls on US to Cancel Arms Sale to Taiwan - Chinese Foreign Ministry

In response to the latest round of US arms sales to Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on the United States to cancel the proposed deal on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) In response to the latest round of US arms sales to Taiwan, the Chinese Foreign Ministry called on the United States to cancel the proposed deal on Thursday.

"We call on the US side to recognize the serious harm caused by the arms sale to Taiwan and adhere to the 'One China' policy and the China-US three joint communiques, halt military communications with Taiwan and cancel related plans on arms sale to Taiwan," Zhao Lijian, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman, said during a regular press briefing.

Zhao's comments came in response to the US State Department's decision to approve the proposed sale of three weapons systems to Taiwan, valued at $1.

8 billion, on Wednesday.

Zhao added that China would make necessary responses in accordance with the development of the situation.

Tensions across the Taiwan Strait escalated in recent months after the Trump administration stepped up its engagement with local authorities in Taiwan. Beijing has always called Taiwan "an inseparable part of its territory" and asked other countries to adhere to the "One China" policy.

