China Calls on US to Close Guantanamo Bay Prison, Prosecute Torture Perpetrators

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) China urges the United States to immediately shut down the Guantanamo Bay detention camp and bring all responsible for torture of detainees to justice, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) once again called on the US to fast track the closure of the Guantanamo Bay detention facility. ODIHR stressed that decisive action is required "to ensure that the camp is closed once and for all."

"The US must rethink its actions, immediately close Guantanamo and secret prisons around the world, halt arbitrary detentions, prisoner abuse and other atrocities, apologize and compensate victims, and hold accountable those who authorized and perpetrated torture," Wang told a briefing.

The Guantanamo Bay detention facility for international terrorists was established after the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

Representatives of international organizations, including the OSCE, the United Nations and Amnesty International appealed to the new US administration to speed up closure of the Guantanamo Bay camp amid continuing reports on torture of prisoners and human rights violations.

Former US President Barack Obama signed an executive order to close Guantanamo more than 10 years ago, but it was not executed, since the Congress refused to fund the prison's shutdown. His successor, Donald Trump, rescinded Obama's executive order, although no new detainees have appeared at Guantanamo. The current administration reaffirmed its commitment to close the camp, but the timeframe was not specified.

ODIHR reported that, as of now, 39 prisoners remain at Guantanamo Bay, with 27 detainees held for 15 to 20 years without formal charges and legal proceeding. Since its inception, at least 780 people have went through the detention camp, nearly all of them were kept arbitrarily, abused or violently interrogated.