China Calls on US to Immediately Stop Pressuring Chinese Companies - Commerce Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) China calls on the United States to immediately abandon its practice of pressuring Chinese companies, including telecom giant Huawei, the spokesman for the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, Gao Feng, said at a press briefing on Thursday.

On Wednesday, a Texas jury said that Huawei had misused trade secrets of a Silicon Valley startup. The company refuted the accusations and called on the United States to not politicize the innovations and intellectual property sector.

"We persistently ask the United States to immediately cancel restrictive measures and stop the pressure on Chinese companies, including Huawei," Gao said.

He also called on the United States to make efforts to promote stable bilateral trade and economic relations.

"We have voiced the Chinese position on the US restrictive measures against Chinese companies, including Huawei, many times.

Not only do they violate rights and interests of Chinese companies, but also obstruct routine scientific, technical and trade exchanges between the two countries as well as create a serious threat to security of production and supply chains across the globe, which is not profitable for any of the parties," Gao said.

In May, the US Commerce Department blacklisted Huawei and 68 of its non-US affiliates. Huawei has repeatedly rejected US intelligence agencies' accusations that it allegedly installs "backdoor" access on its devices by order of the state to help Beijing spy on users.

The US pressure on Huawei comes amid the continuing trade war between the economic powerhouses, in which both sides have exchanged multiple rounds of tariffs on each other's goods.