China Calls On US To Respect Principles Of Fair Competition Regarding TikTok - Beijing

Fri 13th November 2020 | 06:20 PM

China Calls on US to Respect Principles of Fair Competition Regarding TikTok - Beijing

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2020) Beijing hopes that Washington will respect the principles of fair competition in light of recent developments related to TikTok, a video-sharing app owned by Chinese company ByteDance, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's spokesman, Wang Wenbin, said on Friday.

TikTok was facing a deadline on Thursday to comply with Washington's order to sell its US operations or face shutdown, although the ruling did not go into effect on time. The US administration has announced that the enforcement of the ban would be delayed, citing a decision by a US Federal court in Pennsylvania in October to block the Commerce Department order. The US Justice Department has appealed a judge's order that blocked restrictions on the application.

Wenbin said that China paid attention to the judge's statement that the US government's description of the national security threat posed by the TikTok app is speculative.

The spokesman also said that Washington's moves against Tiktok conflict with international law.

"We hope that the US will respect the principles of a market economy and fair competition, abide by international trade and economic rules, and provide an open, fair and non-discriminatory business environment for companies from all over the world that invest in and do business in the US," Wenbin said during a briefing.

Wenbin also said that Beijing opposes Washington's "abuse of power," unreasonable pressure on foreign companies and the generalization of the concept of national security.

The US administration has repeatedly threatened to ban the TikTok application, citing wider concerns about the Chinese government allegedly spying on American users' data. The ByteDance company has refuted all allegations.

