China Calls on US to Stop Official Contacts With Taiwan - Foreign Ministry

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) China is demanding that the United States stop any official contacts with Taiwan, as well as negotiations on official trade and economic agreements, and is ready to take decisive measures to protect its sovereignty, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the office of the US Trade Representative announced that the US and Taiwanese parties agreed to begin trade negotiations in the fall as part of the US-Taiwan Initiative on 21st-Century Trade, which was first presented in early June. According to US Deputy Trade Representative Sarah Bianchi, the talks will deepen US-Taiwan "trade and investment relationship, advance mutual trade priorities based on shared values, and promote innovation and inclusive economic growth."

"China always opposes other countries negotiating and signing any trade and economic agreements of a sovereign and official nature with Taiwan. We demand that the US strictly comply with the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-US joint communiques, stop any form of official contacts with Taiwan and refrain from negotiating and signing official agreements with Taipei," Wang told a briefing, adding that China would take decisive measures to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

According to Wang, there is only one China in the world, of which Taiwan is an integral part, and Taipei's observance of the one-China principle is a precondition for its participation in any foreign economic cooperation.

The US should not send erroneous signals to Taiwan's separatist forces under the pretext of developing trade, the diplomat added.

Taiwan became alienated from Beijing after becoming a stronghold of the Chinese Nationalist Party (the Kuomintang) that suffered defeat to the Communist Party in a civil war in 1949. The Chinese mainland and the island resumed business and informal contacts in the late 1980s. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign countries with Taiwan and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

The visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in early August triggered a new round of tensions in the Taiwan Strait and in the region. Since then, Beijing has conducted multiple large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island, which included live-fire drills and military aircraft overflights close to Taiwan's airspace.