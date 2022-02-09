UrduPoint.com

China Calls On US To Stop Sanctioning North Korea: Zhao Lijian

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 09, 2022 | 03:53 PM

China Calls on US to Stop Sanctioning North Korea: Zhao Lijian

The United States needs to stop imposing endless sanctions and putting pressure on North Korea if they are sincerely concerned about the well-being of the North Korean people, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2022) The United States needs to stop imposing endless sanctions and putting pressure on North Korea if they are sincerely concerned about the well-being of the North Korean people, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Wednesday.

"If the United States is sincerely concerned about the well-being of the North Korean people, then it should stop imposing sanctions and pressuring the DPRK. It should give due importance to the denuclearization measures taken by Pyongyang, respond to the legitimate and fair concerns of the DPRK, and take measures to ease sanctions on North Korea," Zhao said during the briefing.

In October, Russia and China proposed a draft resolution aimed at lifting some sanctions on North Korea given that Pyongyang has taken steps toward denuclearization and further negotiations.

The resolution expanded on a similar document proposed by the two countries in 2019 but was never put up for a vote due to opposition from Western members of the Security Council.

In mid-January North Korean leader Kim Jong Un instructed the government to revise trust-building policy towards the United States and voiced his intention to resume all previously halted activities, a reference to the self-imposed moratorium on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missiles testing.

On January 13, North Korea launched a Hwasong-12 ballistic missile with a range of 4,500 kilometers (2,796 miles), making it the longest-range missile tested by Pyongyang since 2017. The launch was North Korea's seventh this year.

Related Topics

Resolution Russia China Vote Nuclear Pyongyang United States North Korea Kim Jong January October 2017 2019 All From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

Commissioner for accelerating action against hoard ..

Commissioner for accelerating action against hoarders, profiteers

59 seconds ago
 Truss Flying to Moscow on Wednesday, Her Visit to ..

Truss Flying to Moscow on Wednesday, Her Visit to Last Two Days - UK Foreign Off ..

1 minute ago
 OSCE Chairman-in-Office to Visit Eastern Ukraine o ..

OSCE Chairman-in-Office to Visit Eastern Ukraine on Friday

1 minute ago
 18 died of corona, 1,415 new cases in Punjab

18 died of corona, 1,415 new cases in Punjab

1 minute ago
 Toronto buses decorated with Tiger to showcase Chi ..

Toronto buses decorated with Tiger to showcase Chinese culture

59 minutes ago
 Minsk Ready to Discuss Russia's Security Guarantee ..

Minsk Ready to Discuss Russia's Security Guarantees With West - Diplomat

59 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>