China Calls US Report On Port Crane Spying Conspiracy Misleading

Published March 06, 2023

China Calls US Report on Port Crane Spying Conspiracy Misleading

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2023) The Chinese Foreign Ministry waved off on Monday a media report that said US officials were concerned about the spying potential of Chinese-made port cranes used widely across the country.

"This statement is completely irrational and misleads the American people," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a daily news briefing.

Chinese port equipment maker ZPMC has been supplying giant ship-to-shore cranes to multiple American ports, including those used by the US military, the Wall Street Journal reported Sunday. Its cranes are equipped with sensors that can track cargo origins and destinations, making them a potential Trojan horse, according to unnamed Pentagon and national security officials.

