China, Cambodia Start Joint Military Exercise - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2023) Cambodia and China on Monday launched the Golden Dragon-2023 joint military exercise, with over 3,000 personnel and more than 300 vehicles from both sides taking part in the drills, media reported on Monday.

This is the fifth exercise of its kind between the two counties, the Global Times newspaper reported, adding that the drills would be focused on the security of important events, humanitarian aid and cultural exchanges.

On Sunday, a landing ship of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy held a drill over coordinated navigation with Cambodian vessels in anticipation of the Golden Dragon-2023 exercise, the report said.

Golden Dragon is a format of joint military exercises between China and Cambodia, which was launched in 2016 to strengthen defense ties between the two countries. During the previous drills, servicemen from China and Cambodia practice actions for various situations, including emergency road repairs and construction, natural disaster medical treatment, landmine detection and destruction. This year exercise will be the first after a three-year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

