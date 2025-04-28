China Can Build Over 40 Nuclear Units At Once, Report Says
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 03:30 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) China is capable of building more than 40 nuclear power units simultaneously, according to a report on the country's nuclear energy development released by the China Nuclear Energy Association (CNEA).
With the Hualong One nuclear reactors entering the stage of mass construction both in China and abroad, the country's capacity for building nuclear power plants has grown steadily, according to the China Nuclear Energy Development Report 2025.
In 2024, China's nuclear power construction investment reached a record high of 146.9 billion Yuan (about $20.16 billion), 52 billion yuan more than the previous year.
This growth is a direct result of the nation's strengthened efforts in independent research, technological innovation, and the development of cutting-edge nuclear construction techniques.
As China transitions from single-unit to multi-unit construction, key technological advances have been made in integrated nuclear power plant construction and dome hoisting technology.
With these advancements, China's nuclear power construction scale, safety and quality have reached internationally competitive standards.
"China has gradually developed full lifecycle construction and operating capabilities in nuclear power engineering, from design and construction to commissioning and commercial operation. Its construction and management capabilities for multi-unit nuclear power projects are at the forefront internationally.
The country is also capable of simultaneously building 40 nuclear power units and more," said Cao Shudong, executive vice chairman of the China Nuclear Energy Association.
China is also pushing the envelope in the comprehensive utilization of nuclear energy. Breakthroughs have been made in urban heating and industrial applications, while nuclear technology continues to advance rapidly in medicine and international collaboration.
In the 2024-2025 heating season, Haiyang, Qinshan and Hongyanhe nuclear power plants collectively supplied heating for over 14 million square meters, delivering significant economic and social benefits.
China's isotope production has also seen impressive progress.
InÂ 2024, ChinaÂ used commercial nuclear reactors for the first time to mass-produce carbon-14 isotopes, achieving full domestic production of carbon-14 isotopes.
Additionally, the domestic production of nuclear medical equipment has accelerated, and international cooperation has made fresh progress.
"InÂ 2024, ChinaÂ opened 12 nuclear research facilities and experiment platforms to the world, including the China Advanced Research Reactor. We also launched collaborative projects with Thailand, Bangladesh, Hungary, Poland and Nigeria in areas like nuclear medicine, nuclear agriculture and industrial irradiation," said Cao.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Shahid Afridi advises Mohammad Rizwan to refrain from making excuses
Sanam Javed, her husband detained from outside Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat Jail
PSL X: Karachi Kings’ foreign players to return to Pakistan from Dubai today
Indian RJ Mehwish’s new video fuels rumours about relations with Cricketer Yuz ..
Nahid Rana joins Peshawar Zalmi for PSL X
TCL Hosts Exclusive Tech Event, "TCL Vision," in Bhurban to Unveil Premium QD Mi ..
PCB reschedules two HBL PSL X matches due to heatwave
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 April 2025
Daryl Mitchel stars as Lahore Qalandars beat Multan Sultans
More Stories From World
-
China can build over 40 nuclear units at once, report says7 minutes ago
-
France arrests 25 in police raids after prison attacks7 minutes ago
-
China expresses deep condolences over port explosion in Iran28 minutes ago
-
French mosque murder suspect arrested in Italy37 minutes ago
-
Japan's Saigo wins playoff for LPGA Chevron title and first major win47 minutes ago
-
Russia says claims over annexed Ukraine regions 'imperative' in talks47 minutes ago
-
Pro-Ukraine Johann Wadephul to be German foreign minister1 hour ago
-
Myanmar marks month of misery since historic quake1 hour ago
-
Sabah Karim's "Home #itscomplicated" launched at Pakistan embassy in Abu Dhabi2 hours ago
-
Japan's Saigo wins playoff for LPGA Chevron title and first major win2 hours ago
-
VCs remain cautiously optimistic as Pakistan's digital economy develops2 hours ago
-
Across China: Waving urban sprawl goodbye, tourists flock to counties in May Day holiday3 hours ago