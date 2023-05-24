UrduPoint.com

China Can Play Constructive Role To Bring Peace Back To Europe - French Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 04:20 AM

China Can Play Constructive Role to Bring Peace Back to Europe - French Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) China can play a constructive role in bringing a just and sustainable peace back to Europe, the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, following the visit of Chinese Special Representative on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui.

The ministry said in a communique that Li was welcomed at the foreign ministry on Tuesday, where he held talks with Frederic Mondoloni, the director general of political and security affairs at the ministry.

"The director general welcomed Li Hui's visit to Europe, as well as the renewal of the dialogue between China and Ukraine. He noted that France is convinced that China can play a constructive role in bringing a just and sustainable peace back to Europe within the framework of international law and, in particular, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the communique read, citing Mondoloni as saying that the return to peace is "in the interests of all" sides.

The ministry also recalled that France and the European Union remain committed to supporting Ukraine "in the long term and all spheres." The French and Chinese foreign ministers intend to "maintain direct contact to discuss this priority issue," the ministry added.

In mid-May, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Li would visit Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, and Russia starting from May 15 to discuss a political settlement to the Ukrainian crisis.

On February 24, 2023, one year after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Beijing released a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," calling for respect for the sovereignty of all countries, a cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe China France European Union Visit Germany Beijing Kiev Poland February May All From

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifica ..

Abdullah bin Zayed receives President of Pontifical Academy for Life

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for ..

Abu Dhabi Forum for Peace, Pontifical Academy for Life sign MoU

4 hours ago
 Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilo ..

Pentagon Says Will Discuss Training Ukrainian Pilots on F-16 Jets at Contact Gro ..

4 hours ago
 6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

6 killed as car overturns on Bisma-Khuzdar Road

4 hours ago
 Dost Mazari calls on Balighur Rehman

Dost Mazari calls on Balighur Rehman

4 hours ago
 Dutch Defense Minister Expects F-16 Coalition for ..

Dutch Defense Minister Expects F-16 Coalition for Ukraine to Expand

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.