China Can Play Constructive Role to Bring Peace Back to Europe - French Foreign Ministry

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) China can play a constructive role in bringing a just and sustainable peace back to Europe, the French Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday, following the visit of Chinese Special Representative on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui.

The ministry said in a communique that Li was welcomed at the foreign ministry on Tuesday, where he held talks with Frederic Mondoloni, the director general of political and security affairs at the ministry.

"The director general welcomed Li Hui's visit to Europe, as well as the renewal of the dialogue between China and Ukraine. He noted that France is convinced that China can play a constructive role in bringing a just and sustainable peace back to Europe within the framework of international law and, in particular, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine," the communique read, citing Mondoloni as saying that the return to peace is "in the interests of all" sides.

The ministry also recalled that France and the European Union remain committed to supporting Ukraine "in the long term and all spheres." The French and Chinese foreign ministers intend to "maintain direct contact to discuss this priority issue," the ministry added.

In mid-May, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Li would visit Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, and Russia starting from May 15 to discuss a political settlement to the Ukrainian crisis.

On February 24, 2023, one year after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Beijing released a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," calling for respect for the sovereignty of all countries, a cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.