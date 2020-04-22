UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Cancels IELTS, TOEFL, GRE Tests In May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 03:01 PM

China cancels IELTS, TOEFL, GRE tests in May

A number of English proficiency examinations which Chinese students take to gain admission to foreign universities will be canceled nationwide in May in response to the novel coronavirus epidemic, according to a notice recently released by a test center of the Ministry of Education

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :A number of English proficiency examinations which Chinese students take to gain admission to foreign universities will be canceled nationwide in May in response to the novel coronavirus epidemic, according to a notice recently released by a test center of the Ministry of education.

The exams include the International English Language Testing System (IELTS), the Test of English as a Foreign Language (TOEFL), the Graduate Record Examination (GRE) and the Graduate Management Admission Test (GMAT).

Individuals who registered for the aforementioned tests will receive a full refund, read the notice.

All tests of the Cambridge business English Certificate (BEC) scheduled on May 16, May 23 and May 30 were postponed, it said.

The ministry's test center asked for the understanding of test-takers and promised to update the test schedule based on the progress of epidemic control efforts.

Related Topics

Business Education China Progress Cambridge May Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tunisia, Libya agree on export mechanism amid vir ..

9 minutes ago

Watchdog Slams Police Brutality in Kenya During CO ..

4 minutes ago

China to announce name of its first Mars explorati ..

10 minutes ago

Commissioner orders ration distribution among tran ..

10 minutes ago

COVID-19 Toll in Norway Increases by 84 to Total o ..

10 minutes ago

Germany's 1st Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine A ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.