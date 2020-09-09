UrduPoint.com
China Cancels Int'l Aviation, Aerospace Exhibition In Zhuhai Over Pandemic - Organizers

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Wed 09th September 2020 | 04:34 PM

China Cancels Int'l Aviation, Aerospace Exhibition in Zhuhai Over Pandemic - Organizers

The China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in the city of Zhuhai has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event's organizers said on Wednesday

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2020) The China International Aviation and Aerospace Exhibition in the city of Zhuhai has been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event's organizers said on Wednesday.

The biennial airshow, which was initially scheduled for November 10-14, will take place in 2022.

"Unfortunately, Airshow China has been canceled as part of epidemic control and prevention measures. See you in Zhuhai in 2022," the statement, obtained by Sputnik, read.

Airshow China is the country's largest international aerospace trade show. It has been held every two years since 1996, showcasing military and civil aircraft, space technology, weapons and military equipment, air defense systems and electronic warfare technology.

