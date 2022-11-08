MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2022) The Chinese authorities canceled a video address of the European Council president, Charles Michel, at the opening ceremony of the China International Import Expo in Shanghai last week due to its anti-Russia rhetoric and calls for lowered EU trade dependency on Beijing, the media reports quoting European diplomats said on Tuesday.

Michel in his pre-recorded message harshly criticized the Russian military operation in Ukraine calling it "an illegal war," according to the information provided by some unnamed European diplomats to the Reuters agency. The EU leader, reportedly, also mentioned over-dependency of the European Union on Russian fossil fuel.

Besides, the diplomatic sources added that Michel had stated that the EU should seek "balance in trade relations to avoid over-dependencies," which is "also true of trade relations with China."

Michel's spokesperson Barend Leyts confirmed that the president of the European Council had been invited to address the event, but his video-speech sent in advance had not been played, according to the media.

The 5fth China International Import Expo opened on November 5 and will run through November 10.