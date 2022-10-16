UrduPoint.com

China Cannot Exclude Use Of Force With Respect To Taiwan, Xi Says

Faizan Hashmi Published October 16, 2022 | 09:30 AM

China Cannot Exclude Use of Force With Respect to Taiwan, Xi says

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2022) China will sincerely seek peaceful reunification with Taiwan, but cannot exclude the use of force, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Sunday, at the opening of the 20th Congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

"With all our efforts, we sincerely insist on the prospect of peaceful reunification, but we will never promise to renounce the use of force and reserve the possibility of taking all necessary measures against the interference of external forces and the extremely small number of pro-Taiwan independence separatists and their secessionist activities," Xi said.

He stressed that Beijing's measures will in no case be directed against the majority of Taiwanese compatriots.

The situation around Taiwan escalated after US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island in early August.

Beijing condemned Pelosi's trip, which it regarded as a gesture of support for separatism, and launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island. Despite this fact, several countries, including France, the United States, Japan and others, have sent their delegations to the island since then, further increasing tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

Taiwan has been governed independently from mainland China since 1949. Beijing views the island as its province, while Taiwan ” a territory with its own elected government ” maintains that it is an autonomous country but stops short of declaring independence. Beijing opposes any official contacts of foreign states with Taipei and considers Chinese sovereignty over the island indisputable.

Related Topics

China France Beijing Nancy Taipei Independence Japan United States August Congress Sunday Competition Commission Of Pakistan All From Government Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 October 2022

6 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th October 2022

11 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 01 Namibia Vs. Sri Lanka

48 minutes ago
 Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

Tennis: Gijon ATP results - collated

9 hours ago
 Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's ..

Frankfurt inflict first league defeat on Alonso's Leverkusen

9 hours ago
 Bay Bridge rains on Baaeed's parade, Dettori at th ..

Bay Bridge rains on Baaeed's parade, Dettori at the double on Champions Day

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.