China Capable Of Conducting Probe Into COVID Origins Without Delay - WHO

Wed 25th August 2021 | 11:44 PM

China has many experts capable of conducting an investigation into the coronavirus origins without delay, Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead for COVID-19, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) China has many experts capable of conducting an investigation into the coronavirus origins without delay, Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's technical lead for COVID-19, said on Wednesday.

In March, the WHO issued the first report of its fact-finding mission to China, which failed to determine the exact source of the virus, but concluded that transmission from bats to humans is the most probable scenario, while the theory of a leak from a state laboratory in Wuhan very unlikely. Last month, Beijing ruled out the possibility of holding the second phase of the probe, calling its criteria "insulting."

Earlier in the day, a group of WHO-recruited experts who traveled to China for investigation said the probe is stalled for several reasons, including Beijing's reluctance to share raw data.

"[There are] numerous studies going forward, and we have encouraged the urgency in which those studies can be conducted, and in fact, there is no delay in how those studies can be conducted in China because there are many many capable scientists there that can carry those out without delay," Maria Van Kerkhove told a press briefing.

She further reiterated the calls of senior WHO experts, including Mike Ryan, who last month urged to keep studies into COVID-19 origins safe from politicization.

Earlier this week, the Chinese government described the upcoming report on a study of COVID-19 origins, conducted by US intelligence at the order of President Joe Biden, as non-scientific and not credible. The study is expected to be made public in a few days, with Biden set to review it first.

According to media reports, the version of the report given to the president was inconclusive.

