China Capable Of Fully Eliminating COVID-2019 In March - Ambassador

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 01:30 PM

China Capable of Fully Eliminating COVID-2019 in March - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) China is capable of neutralizing the novel coronavirus, officially dubbed COVID-2019, next month, the country's ambassador to Russia, Zhang Hanhui said on Friday.

"Of course, we can say that we are capable of achieving a total victory over this pandemic, this virus. According to the prognosis, we can achieve this victory within this month in [all] other regions, except for the Hubei province. As for the epicenter of the outbreak, we might have this virus eliminated within China's territory during next month," Zhang said at a meeting with the first deputy chairman of Russia's lower house, Ivan Melnikov.

He added that Beijing was deeply touched by the support of the Russian people and authorities, while noting that some are trying to throw a shadow over China's efforts.

The coronavirus was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the Hubei province, in late December and has since spread to more than 25 other countries. The outbreak has already left over 76,000 people infected worldwide and resulted in more than 2,200 fatalities.

