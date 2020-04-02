UrduPoint.com
China Caps Inbound International Flights Per Week At 134 Due To COVID-19 - Authorities

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 11:20 AM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2020) China has limited inbound international flights to 134 per week as part of efforts to contain the number of imported COVID-19 cases, the deputy administrator of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) said on Thursday.

In March, the CAAC ordered that each foreign airline maintain only one route to China with no more than one flight per week. Each Chinese airline is, too, only allowed to maintain one route to any country with no more than one weekly flight. Foreign nationals, except for diplomats and certain other categories, have been also banned from traveling to China.

"The number of international flights per week is maintained at no more than 134.

This policy may be adjusted. For example, this week we have only 108 flights," Lyu Erxue said at a briefing.

He noted that the significant reduction in international flights was aimed at preventing the import of the infection. International flights, at the same time, are necessary, as a lot of Chinese citizens, including students, are still abroad.

In March, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said that returning Chinese nationals accounted for 90 percent of all imported COVID-19 cases in the country. According to the ministry, some of them are aware of their infection but are still heading to their home country, while putting life of others at risk.

