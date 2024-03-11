China Caps Key Political Meet With Pledges To Boost Ailing Economy
Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2024 | 01:10 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2024) China's leaders on Monday wrapped up a week-long key conclave at which they admitted more was needed to revive a sluggish economy battered by an ailing housing market, poor domestic demand and record-high youth unemployment figures.
Top officials have been upfront about the myriad challenges China is facing, admitting that a modest five percent growth goal will not be easy and that "hidden risks" are dragging the economy down.
But details of how they plan to tackle the problems have been scant. They have also simultaneously moved to deepen powers to deal with threats to their rule and tightened a veil of secrecy around policymaking, scrapping a traditional annual press conference and vowing to include national security provisions into a raft of new laws.
Delegates to the National People's Congress (NPC), China's parliament, gathered at Beijing's Great Hall of the People to rubber-stamp legislation at 3:00 pm local time (0700 GMT) as the conclave came to an end.
Among the legislation approved was a revision to the Organic Law of the State Council, China's cabinet, which state media has said will aim to deepen the "leadership" of the ruling Communist Party over the government.
They also approved the country's state budget and the national economic and social development plan for 2024.
Only a handful of the body's almost 3,000 delegates voted against any of the motions.
The tightly choreographed event capped a week of high-level meetings that have been dominated by the economy, which last year posted some of its slowest growth in years.
On Saturday, ministers pledged to do more to boost employment and stabilise the country's troubled property market.
"Workers face some challenges and problems in employment, and more effort needs to be made to stabilise employment," Wang Xiaoping, minister of human resources and social security, told a press conference.
And housing minister Ni Hong added that fixing the property market -- which long accounted for around a quarter of China's economy -- remained "very difficult".
Recent Stories
Zardari’s oath as President draws attention to absence of First Lady
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 March 2024
Collective efforts are required to ensure gender parity, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi
PSL 9: Qalandars elect to bat against Gladiators
PSL 9: United beat Sultans by 3 wickets in last ball thriller
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 March 2024
PSL 9: Qalandars set 178-run target for Kings in must-win clash
Asif Ali Zardari wins presidential elections
Lahore police dismantles PPP’s victory camp at Chairing Cross: Gill
Dance Junction lights up Karachi Arts Council with spectacular performances
More Stories From World
-
Vietnam's public debt-to-GDP ratio declines49 minutes ago
-
New Zealand scientists study dolphins' regional accents49 minutes ago
-
Harsh winter kills over 3.9 mln head of livestock in Mongolia60 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end more than 2% lower1 hour ago
-
S. Korea starts process to suspend licences of 4,900 striking doctors1 hour ago
-
China disaster warning technology brings benefits to Pakistan1 hour ago
-
Madrid bombings survivors' pain, fear linger 20 years on2 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP-WTA Indian Wells results - collated2 hours ago
-
Israel-Hamas war rages in besieged Gaza as Ramadan begins2 hours ago
-
Japan's Nikkei falls 3% on stronger yen2 hours ago
-
Kyoto seeks to guard geishas from tourist 'paparazzi'2 hours ago
-
Putin's opposition: Dead, jailed or exiled2 hours ago