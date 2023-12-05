Open Menu

China CDC Issues Health Advisory To Promote Influenza Vaccination Awareness

Faizan Hashmi Published December 05, 2023 | 02:40 PM

China CDC issues health advisory to promote influenza vaccination awareness

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2023) -- The Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (China CDC) has released a health advisory recommending influenza vaccination in response to a winter surge in respiratory diseases.

The advisory underscores that influenza vaccination is a cost-effective and efficient approach to preemptively tackle influenza viruses and mitigate the risk of severe infections and fatalities related to influenza.

It will significantly alleviate the strain on medical institutions caused by influenza-related health issues, the advisory notes.

Addressing public concerns about optimal timing for vaccination, the advisory clarifies that, while the ideal period for influenza vaccination is before the peak of the influenza season, individuals can still benefit from getting vaccinated throughout the entire season.

Influenza, a highly contagious respiratory infection caused by the influenza virus, seriously threatens public health. Certain demographics, including the very young, the elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with chronic conditions, face a higher risk of developing severe symptoms of influenza infection, according to the advisory.

Related Topics

China Young Influenza Women From

Recent Stories

Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for ..

Najeeb Mushtaq Vohra appointed honorary Consul for Punjab

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 December 2023

6 hours ago
 Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospit ..

Student who mistakenly shot himself dies in hospital

15 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 68

15 hours ago
 Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

Death toll from Tanzania landslides rises to 63

15 hours ago
Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

Guinea-Bissau dissolves parliament after coup bid

15 hours ago
 Gold hits record high as equities weaken

Gold hits record high as equities weaken

15 hours ago
 Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

Chinese Ambassador calls on CM Balochistan

15 hours ago
 AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, ..

AC Nellore cracking down on illegal gas agencies, Seals 3 outlets, arrests two

15 hours ago
 50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: of ..

50% turnout in Venezuela vote on Guyana border: official

15 hours ago
 US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of ..

US-based human rights fora appeals for clemency of Yasin Malik

15 hours ago

More Stories From World