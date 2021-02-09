China, CEE Countries Need To Widen Cooperation In Digital Economy, Health
Tue 09th February 2021
BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :China supports setting up a dialogue mechanism on e-commerce cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC) and a China-CEEC alliance in the public health industry, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.
Xi made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech at the China-CEEC Summit via video link in Beijing.