China, CEE countries need to widen cooperation in digital economy, health

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :China supports setting up a dialogue mechanism on e-commerce cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC) and a China-CEEC alliance in the public health industry, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech at the China-CEEC Summit via video link in Beijing.