China, CEE Countries Need To Widen Cooperation In Digital Economy, Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 03:58 PM

China, CEE countries need to widen cooperation in digital economy, health

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :China supports setting up a dialogue mechanism on e-commerce cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC) and a China-CEEC alliance in the public health industry, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks when delivering a keynote speech at the China-CEEC Summit via video link in Beijing.

More Stories From World

