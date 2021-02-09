UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China-CEEC Cooperation Supports Respective Development, Betters People's Lives

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 36 seconds ago Tue 09th February 2021 | 03:14 PM

China-CEEC cooperation supports respective development, betters people's lives

The cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC) has served the purpose of supporting the respective development and bettering people's lives, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday

BEIJING (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2021 ) :The cooperation between China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC) has served the purpose of supporting the respective development and bettering people's lives, Chinese President Xi Jinping said Tuesday.

Xi commended the various achievements of China-CEEC cooperation when addressing the China-CEEC Summit held via video link.

Today, trade between China and CEE countries is nearly 85 percent bigger than nine years ago, and the number of mutual tourist visits has grown nearly four times, noted Xi.

Xi added that the China-Europe Railway Express has reached most of the CEE countries, running more than 30,000 freight services so far.

Impressive progress has been made in a number of cooperation projects, including the Port of Piraeus in Greece, the Smederevo Steel Plant in Serbia and the Peljesac Bridge in Croatia, said Xi.

Related Topics

China Progress Serbia Croatia Greece Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

PDM will stage power show in Hyderabad today

9 minutes ago

Cebu Pacific receives seven-star rating on COVID-1 ..

11 minutes ago

Xi calls for deepening China-CEEC customs cooperat ..

32 seconds ago

Power shutdown notice in sialkot

34 seconds ago

Singapore stocks close 0.13 pct higher

35 seconds ago

S. Korea to Start Vaccination With AstraZeneca Vac ..

39 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.