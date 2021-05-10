UrduPoint.com
China-Central Asia Ministerial To Take Place In Xian On May 11-12 - Tashkent

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 15 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 03:59 PM

China-Central Asia Ministerial to Take Place in Xian on May 11-12 - Tashkent

The second meeting of foreign ministers of the five Central Asian countries and China will be held in the central Chinese city of Xian from May 11-12, the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The second meeting of foreign ministers of the five Central Asian countries and China will be held in the central Chinese city of Xian from May 11-12, the Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

The first ministerial took place last July in the format of a video conference due to the coronavirus pandemic. During the talks, Uzbekistan offered the participants to develop a comprehensive program to fight the health crisis and its consequences.

"Uzbek Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov will pay a visit to China from May 11-12 to attend the second China-Central Asia ministerial meeting, which will be held in Xian," the ministry said, adding that the event will also be attended by the foreign ministers of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan.

The officials are expected to discuss urgent issues, including strengthening political trust among the countries, further promoting mutually beneficial cooperation, implementing joint projects, improving transport connectivity, ensuring uninterrupted trade, as well as deepening relations to ensure regional security and counter modern challenges and threats, the ministry said.

Apart from that, the Uzbek minister will hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, and will deliver a speech at the opening ceremony of the fifth edition of the Silk Road International Expo, the ministry added.

