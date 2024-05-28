- Home
China, Central Asian Countries Consider Establishing Earthquake Scientific Investigation Mechanism
Faizan Hashmi Published May 28, 2024 | 10:00 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) China and Central Asian countries will explore establishing a scientific earthquake investigation mechanism together, aiming to integrate, share earthquake information, disaster mitigation decisions and technological resources.
The mechanism will be based on studying the Tianshan Seismic Belt which is a major seismic belt in Central Asia and one of the regions with strong seismic activities in China.
The junction of Xinjiang, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan is a key area of plate interaction, traversed by the Tianshan Seismic Belt, a major seismic hazard area and a key area for the international community to study the frontier issues of continental geodynamics and inland earthquake disasters, explained Zhu Fangfang, deputy director of Science, Technology and International Cooperation Department, China Earthquake Administration at a press conference held by the Ministry of Emergency Management, Global Times reported.
Zhu said China and Central Asian countries have successfully carried out a number of scientific and technological projects, such as GPS joint observation in the Tianshan region of Central Asia and the construction of seismic and geomagnetic monitoring networks.
"These projects have provided valuable basic information and scientific and technological support for earthquake prevention and disaster reduction work in China and Central Asian countries, and are of great significance to ensuring the security of the strategic corridor in western China and the sustainable development of the regional economy," Zhu said.
