China, Central Asian Nations Hold First Cooperation Dialogue - Afghan Foreign Ministry

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) Deputy foreign ministers of China and six Central Asian countries met online on Wednesday for the first dialogue on trade and connectivity, Afghan Deputy Foreign Minister Mirwais Nab said.

"This new mechanism expands political ties, boosts economic cooperation & promotes regional collaboration for development," he tweeted.

The meeting was initiated by Afghanistan and hosted by China. Officials from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan attended.

The ministers discussed projects that connect Central Asia to South Asia. Nab stressed that Afghanistan was a good point of connection and there was a need for the countries to facilitate joint projects.