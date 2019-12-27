UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Central Bank Skips Reverse Repos Friday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 11:28 PM

China central bank skips reverse repos Friday

The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's central bank, skipped reverse repos on Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ):The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's central bank, skipped reverse repos on Friday.

"Rising fiscal expenditure near the end of the year keeps the banking system liquidity at a high level," the PBOC said on its website.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

The country will continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy, according to the annual Central Economic Work Conference held this month.

The quality and effect of the fiscal policy must be enhanced with more efforts on structural adjustment, while the monetary policy should be pursued with moderate flexibility to maintain market liquidity at a reasonably ample level, said the statement released after the conference.

Related Topics

China Bank Market From Agreement

Recent Stories

President, Prime Minister, FM grieved over loss of ..

12 minutes ago

Hundreds join final Gaza-Israel border protests fo ..

12 minutes ago

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 a ..

13 minutes ago

George Michael's sister dies on anniversary of pop ..

13 minutes ago

Female star Sherrock's world darts run ends

13 minutes ago

Philander confirms Somerset move

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.