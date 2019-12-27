China central bank skips reverse repos Friday

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's central bank, skipped reverse repos on Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ):The People's Bank of China (PBOC), the country's central bank, skipped reverse repos on Friday.

"Rising fiscal expenditure near the end of the year keeps the banking system liquidity at a high level," the PBOC said on its website.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

The country will continue to implement a proactive fiscal policy and prudent monetary policy, according to the annual Central Economic Work Conference held this month.

The quality and effect of the fiscal policy must be enhanced with more efforts on structural adjustment, while the monetary policy should be pursued with moderate flexibility to maintain market liquidity at a reasonably ample level, said the statement released after the conference.