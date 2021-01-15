UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Central Banks Vows Consistent Policies To Keep Housing Prices Stable

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 11:32 PM

China central banks vows consistent policies to keep housing prices stable

China's central bank will keep its regulation on the real estate sector consistent to promote the sector's healthy and stable development, an official said Friday

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ):China's central bank will keep its regulation on the real estate sector consistent to promote the sector's healthy and stable development, an official said Friday.

The central bank will stick to the principle that "houses are for living in, not for speculation" and continue to implement tailored housing regulation for different cities, said Zou Lan, head of the financial market department of the People's Bank of China, at a press conference.

The country stepped up financial regulation on the housing sector last year with policies encouraging liquidity into the manufacturing industry as well as small and micro companies instead of the property sector, Zou noted.

As a result, the growth rate in all kinds of loans surpassed the growth in real estate loans for the first time in eight years, Zou said.

The central bank will steadily implement the prudential management for real estate finance, increase financial support for the housing rentals, and promote the steady and healthy development of the real estate market, Zou said.

Related Topics

China Bank Market All Industry Housing

Recent Stories

Skyscrapers, metro trains, astronauts inspire tale ..

50 minutes ago

Guardiola warns against scapegoating Premier Leagu ..

36 minutes ago

Jansen replaces Baartman in South Africa squad for ..

36 minutes ago

Mexico accuses DEA of fabricating ex-defence chief ..

39 minutes ago

Pelosi tasks general with security review after US ..

39 minutes ago

WHO committee against vaccination proof for foreig ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.