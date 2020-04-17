China Charges More Than 2,400 People for Coronavirus-Related Offenses - Reports

China prosecuted 2,416 suspects in 1,980 criminal cases related to the COVID-19 epidemic by Thursday, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday, citing China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) China prosecuted 2,416 suspects in 1,980 criminal cases related to the COVID-19 epidemic by Thursday, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Friday, citing China's Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).

In addition, Chinese prosecutors approved the arrest of more than 3,500 suspects involved in similar offenses, according to Xinhua.

Prosecutors filed charges against 26 people for allegedly preventing the fight against the spread of COVID-19, while 572 were prosecuted for creating obstacles for officials who were performing their duties, the news agency said, citing SPP.

Other crimes include intentional injuries, producing or selling fake products, illegal business operations, spreading fake news, fraud and damaging natural resources.