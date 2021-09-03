UrduPoint.com

China City Launches Freight Train Rout To Oslo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 02:38 PM

A new China-Europe freight train route was launched on Thursday, linking Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, with Norway's capital Oslo

CHENGDU, Sep 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :A new China-Europe freight train route was launched on Thursday, linking Chengdu, capital of southwest China's Sichuan Province, with Norway's capital Oslo.

The first freight train on this route left Chengdu Thursday, carrying goods including electronic products and home appliances.

Chengdu's China-Europe freight train service currently has 65 overseas destinations. The expansion came after the freight train service has newly extended to seven overseas destinations, including St. Petersburg and Amsterdam, so far this year.

