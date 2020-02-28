UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Clarifies Handling Procedures Of Maritime Criminal Cases

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 04:17 PM

China clarifies handling procedures of maritime criminal cases

China has released a circular making explicit the standard procedure for the handling of maritime criminal cases by competent authorities

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2020 ) :China has released a circular making explicit the standard procedure for the handling of maritime criminal cases by competent authorities.

Jointly released by the Supreme People's Court, the Supreme People's Procuratorate and the China Coast Guard, the circular specified the rules for selecting the court of jurisdiction in different circumstances.

It also stipulated principles and procedures coast guard agencies should follow in investigating the cases and competent procuratorates to which they should file for arrest warrants or transfer the case for prosecution.

Coast guard agencies are subject to the supervision of procuratorates and build an information-sharing platform with the latter, according to the circular.

Related Topics

China Criminals Court

Recent Stories

PSL 2020: Multan Sultans made 102 scores in 12th o ..

18 minutes ago

Hong Kong pets face coronavirus quarantine after d ..

5 minutes ago

Erdogan, Putin hold phone talks after Turkish troo ..

5 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) takes strict act ..

58 seconds ago

Government decides to keep pilgrims under observat ..

1 minute ago

Putin, Erdogan Express Concerns Over Idlib Tension ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.