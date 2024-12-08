China closely follows situation in Syria: Chinese Foreign Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) China is closely following the situation in Syria and hopes that stability will return as soon as possible, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.

It is reported that Syria's anti-government forces have entered Syrian capital Damascus and declared the fall of the Syrian government.

In a statement, the spokesperson said the Chinese government has been actively helping Chinese nationals who wish to leave the country to do so in a safe and orderly way, and staying in contact with those Chinese still in Syria and offering them advice on how to stay safe.

"We urge relevant parties in Syria to ensure the safety and security of the Chinese institutions and personnel in Syria," the spokesperson said.

The Chinese Embassy is still up and running and carrying out its duty in Syria. We will continue to make every possible assistance to Chinese nationals in need, the spokesperson added.