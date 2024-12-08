China Closely Follows Situation In Syria: Chinese Foreign Ministry
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 09:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) China is closely following the situation in Syria and hopes that stability will return as soon as possible, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Sunday.
It is reported that Syria's anti-government forces have entered Syrian capital Damascus and declared the fall of the Syrian government.
In a statement, the spokesperson said the Chinese government has been actively helping Chinese nationals who wish to leave the country to do so in a safe and orderly way, and staying in contact with those Chinese still in Syria and offering them advice on how to stay safe.
"We urge relevant parties in Syria to ensure the safety and security of the Chinese institutions and personnel in Syria," the spokesperson said.
The Chinese Embassy is still up and running and carrying out its duty in Syria. We will continue to make every possible assistance to Chinese nationals in need, the spokesperson added.
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From World
-
Book of Xi Jinping's discourses on upholding, improving people's congress system published4 minutes ago
-
Verstappen penalised after Piastri collision in Abu Dhabi3 hours ago
-
Turkey offers to help 'guarantee security' in Syria3 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table3 hours ago
-
Chief of Kurdish-led Syria force hails 'historic' fall of Assad3 hours ago
-
Syrians tour Assad's looted Damascus home: AFP3 hours ago
-
Sudan rescuers say 28 killed in shelling of Khartoum fuel station3 hours ago
-
Ingebrigtsen wins third European cross-country title3 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results3 hours ago
-
Qatar foreign ministry says Syria must not descend 'into chaos'3 hours ago
-
Assad fall 'positive', 'long-awaited': EU's Kallas3 hours ago
-
Zelensky says Kyiv wants 'enduring' peace to protect it from Russia3 hours ago