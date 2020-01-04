UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

China Closely Watching US-Iran Escalation, Military Action Unacceptable - Foreign Minister

Sumaira FH 7 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 08:52 PM

China Closely Watching US-Iran Escalation, Military Action Unacceptable - Foreign Minister

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday held a phone call to discuss matters arising after a US drone attack killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, with both ministers stressing the need to reduce tensions and respect state sovereignty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday held a phone call to discuss matters arising after a US drone attack killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, with both ministers stressing the need to reduce tensions and respect state sovereignty.

"China is closely following the escalation of tensions between the US and Iran, and opposes any use of military force in international relations. Military escapades are unacceptable," Wang Yi said in a statement published on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website.

During the phone call, Wang and Lavrov also urged nations to respect the sovereignty of other countries, in the wake of the US military action against an Iranian commander on Iraqi soil.

"The ministers confirmed the unacceptability of using military force in violation of the UN Charter, as well as the need for countries to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states," a Russian Foreign Ministry statement outlining the phone call between the two ministers read.

The ministers also reiterated their intention to coordinate in UN Security Council matters.

In the early hours of Friday, Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. Soleimani and al-Muhandis were blamed by Washington for organizing demonstrations at the US Embassy in Baghdad on December 31.

Related Topics

Drone Attack United Nations Iran Russia China Washington Baghdad December Airport Qasem Soleimani

Recent Stories

Rod Stewart accused of hitting guard outside US ki ..

5 minutes ago

Archer scan shows no serious damage

7 minutes ago

Logos to organize solidarity program on Kashmir se ..

7 minutes ago

US Military Actions Violate International Relation ..

7 minutes ago

Development of backward areas, priority of incumbe ..

14 minutes ago

House of Prime Minister's nephew burgled

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.