China Closely Watching US-Iran Escalation, Military Action Unacceptable - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2020) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday held a phone call to discuss matters arising after a US drone attack killed Qasem Soleimani, the head of Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) elite Quds Force, with both ministers stressing the need to reduce tensions and respect state sovereignty.

"China is closely following the escalation of tensions between the US and Iran, and opposes any use of military force in international relations. Military escapades are unacceptable," Wang Yi said in a statement published on the Chinese Foreign Ministry's website.

During the phone call, Wang and Lavrov also urged nations to respect the sovereignty of other countries, in the wake of the US military action against an Iranian commander on Iraqi soil.

"The ministers confirmed the unacceptability of using military force in violation of the UN Charter, as well as the need for countries to respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states," a Russian Foreign Ministry statement outlining the phone call between the two ministers read.

The ministers also reiterated their intention to coordinate in UN Security Council matters.

In the early hours of Friday, Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the deputy commander of an Iraqi Shia militia group were among those killed by a US drone attack near Baghdad International Airport. Soleimani and al-Muhandis were blamed by Washington for organizing demonstrations at the US Embassy in Baghdad on December 31.