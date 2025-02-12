China Coast Guard Patrols Around Diaoyu Dao
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 12:40 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) A China Coast Guard (CCG) fleet on Wednesday patrolled the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao.
The patrol was aimed at protecting China's rights and interests in accordance with the law, the CCG said in a statement.
Recent Stories
Turkish President Erdogan to arrive in Pakistan on two-day official visit
UAE President issues resolution reconstituting Artificial Intelligence and Advan ..
Babar Azam’s statement about losing mobile phone turns out to be marketing stu ..
WGS, Strategy & Middle East unveil 2nd edition of Productivity Potential Index
Deloitte releases 2 reports on key pillars of government transformation, capabil ..
Day two of World Governments Summit 2025 features various events
12th NAS Sports Tournament opens registration
ADNOC L&S announces revenue of $3,549 million in 2024
61 countries agree on 'open, inclusive, ethical' AI at summit in France
Egyptian Defence Minister calls on army to maintain highest level of combat read ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 February 2025
More Stories From World
-
China Coast Guard patrols around Diaoyu Dao6 minutes ago
-
In China's Harbin, world's largest ice-and-snow park draws record visitors16 minutes ago
-
Two killed as landslide sweeps truck off Bolivian highway26 minutes ago
-
Hit by Trump, Canada and EU seek comfort in numbers26 minutes ago
-
Flattery and pragmatism: UK plan to stay on Trump's good side36 minutes ago
-
Bangladesh cricketer banned for five years for corruption36 minutes ago
-
Debt relief for developing nations must be top agenda of forthcoming Doha Social Summit2 hours ago
-
Brazil says 'will not enter trade war' with US2 hours ago
-
Fury as US Open chiefs announce mixed doubles revamp2 hours ago
-
Chinese animated blockbuster breaks records, prompts patriotism2 hours ago
-
Zelensky offers land swaps as Russia heartens Trump with prisoner release3 hours ago
-
Could a climate megaproject cloud Chile's unparalleled views of universe?3 hours ago