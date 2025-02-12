Open Menu

China Coast Guard Patrols Around Diaoyu Dao

Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 12:40 PM

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) A China Coast Guard (CCG) fleet on Wednesday patrolled the territorial waters of China's Diaoyu Dao.

The patrol was aimed at protecting China's rights and interests in accordance with the law, the CCG said in a statement.

