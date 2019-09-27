China is moved by Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative on the establishment of an open data bank of public administration projects, as Beijing is committed to transparency, China's Auditor General of the National Audit Office Hu Zejun told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) China is moved by Russian President Vladimir Putin's initiative on the establishment of an open data bank of public administration projects, as Beijing is committed to transparency, China's Auditor General of the National Audit Office Hu Zejun told Sputnik.

Putin on Wednesday invited the member states of the International Organization of Supreme Audit Institutions (INTOSAI) to join the open data bank. The initiative is set to include best practices, case studies, and projects related to the economy, welfare, and demography, as well as in fiscal and public administration areas.

"As President Putin mentioned yesterday, this proposal is really a farsighted initiative and also very important. And I think all auditor generals across the world are inspired by his proposal.

As for China, the Chinese government attaches great importance to the open data, open information to the public. And most of the government data [in China] is available to the public," Hu said on the sidelines of the 23rd International Congress of Supreme Audit Institutions (INCOSAI).

The 23rd edition of INCOSAI started in Moscow on Monday and will run through Friday. The event pulls together delegations from some 170 countries that serve as members of the INTOSAI. The Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency is an official media partner of the event.

This year, attendees are discussing and exchanging expertise on macro auditing and sustainable development. Russia took over as chair of the organization for a three-year term on Wednesday.